Police investigating shooting on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a shooting on West Gate City Boulevard that left a man hospitalized.

According to police, the shooting happened after 12 noon Saturday.

Police said after arriving they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the man was taken to the hospital by a private car.

Greensboro police said the man is in okay condition. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

This is a breaking news story. WFMY News 2 is working to get more information with greater details.

