Shooting in Winston-Salem leaves one injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department initially responded to a call about a reported shooting at the intersection of Waughtown Street and Norton Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the incident initially took place on Tara Court and the victim fled the area to call the police.

This investigation is in its very early stages and no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online here. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.