Man shot multiple times in shootout on Old Walkertown Rd in Winston-Salem

Police said a man was closing Domena Brothers Kids Cave for the Tre Arcade before two men walked in and opened fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot several times during a shootout at a store on Old Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem Thursday night, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 8:48 p.m. about a shooting on 4366 Old Walkertown Road.

When police arrived, they found Christopher Domena lying inside Island Brothers store suffering from four gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital.

After an investigation, officers said when Domena was closing a business called Domena Brothers Kids Cave for the Tre Arcade located at 4370 Old Walkertown Road, two men walked inside and opened fire.

Domena said when they began firing shots, hitting him multiple times, he was able to grab his own firearm and shoot back at them.

That's when the shooters ran out to the parking lot, shooting into the front window of the business as they were leaving.

Domena then crawled to the store next door and had the business owner of that store dial 911.

A vehicle near the business was caught in the crossfire and sustained damage. Officers also found several shell casings in the parking lot and inside the business.

A police K-9 investigated the scene and did not find any suspects.

The Winston Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit is currently investigating this shooting.

Detectives said they believe the suspects were trying to rob the business.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

