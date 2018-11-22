GREENSBORO, N.C. - If you're like many, you've planned out your Black Friday morning to take advantage of the most deals. As expected, people will cram the stores, the check-out lines, and the parking lots.

Police want you to remember, it won't just be just shoppers walking around. Criminals will try to pounce when no one is looking.

Whether it's in the parking lot, or inside the mall, Lieutenant James Golden with the Greensboro Police says - slow down and be aware.

“There’s a lot more people out shopping, the shopping retail areas are lot more crowded,” he said, “Folks get into a rush and try to get things done quickly and we have a tendency to forget to secure our valuables.”

When you park, check your surroundings, hide your valuables - and lock your doors.

“Don't make it easy on the criminals. We don't want them to just walk up to an open door, make them have to earn it if they're going to try and take from you!” Golden said, “if you have to break a window to get into a car, people will notice that a lot more and pay more attention than if you just walk up and open the door.”

RELATED: Beware Of This Shipping Scam This Holiday Season

In Greensboro, reports of theft are down this year, which, of course, is a good thing! But Lieutenant Golden says, shoplifting will likely trend up. Typically, officers say they see more shoplifting during the holidays, than any other time of year.

“[They will be in] any store that's going to be busy and is going to have a lot of people and a lot of activity going on, because confusion provides concealment,” he said.

GPD just kicked off their holiday campaign, putting more officers out in the places you're buying gifts. They're looking for anyone causing trouble, including those shoplifters.

It may seem minor, but depending on how much something is worth, shoplifters could face charges ranging from a misdemeanor to a felony. Police say, don't be a target for thieves - keep your bags close, and your wallet - closer.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY