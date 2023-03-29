Triad shoppers stopping trips to the mall following recent shootings

Triad shoppers say times have changed recent shootings are forcing them to re-think trips to the mall.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad shoppers say they are no longer going to malls due to recent shootings that have happened across the Triad and throughout the country.

Police say Guiliano Postek went into the bowling and amusement center and shot his gun.

After leaving, police say he crashed in the parking lot and sat in his car for nearly half an hour before he got out and was arrested.

Lifelong Greensboro resident, Jamilah Lewis says all the violence has changed her shopping experience. She now does most of it online.

"The mall used to be a place where you could go. It was like you were carefree. You could shop, you could meet your friends there, you could just go there alone and shop. It was kind of like downtime you could just hang out there. You never imagined that there could be a shooting or a possible shooting so it does not feel like the mall felt when I went there years ago as a teen," said Lewis.

11 days ago, a similar situation happened in Forsyth County at Hanes Mall. An off-duty officer said a group of juveniles fired at each other in the parking lot.

Forsyth County resident, Shawn Miles said he doesn't let his sons go to the mall alone because of the violence.

"We're cautious. We make sure that when we go out in public, we know what's going on. I'm always teaching my wife about situational awareness keep an eye out for what's going on around you," said Miles.

At Four Seasons a sign on Round One's door says it will be closed until further notice.