Short family murders | Special task force finds a few new leads

Example video title will go here for this video

Mike, Mary and Jennifer short were killed in 2002. The case has gone unsolved for 20 years. Investigators hope a new task force can change that.

Example video title will go here for this video

"Every day that picture is looked at multiple times a day so that we don't forget that case," Perry said.

Sheriff Perry kept it when he took over.

Perry has served as the sheriff for more than 15 years. His predecessor put a photograph of Jennifer Short on the desk to remember her death.

"It's been a reminder ever since I've been here," Lane Perry said.

A little girl smiles from a faded polaroid photograph on the Henry County Sheriff's desk in Martinsville, Virginia.

It's been nearly 20 years since someone murdered nine-year-old Jennifer Short and her parents. In the last year, investigators formed a special task force to solve the case.

August 15, 2002 : The investigation begins

Henry County deputies found Jennifer's parents, Mike and Mary Short, shot to death in their Virginia home in late summer 2002. The couple were both shot once in the head.

Jennifer was missing and initially believed to be kidnapped. Perry was returning from vacation when he learned of the murders. He was a patrol officer at the time and helped search for the little girl.

People who knew the family were shocked to learn of the killings.

Former neighbor Ray Reynolds told WFMY News 2's Grace Holland in 2021 that Mike Short was a hard worker.

"He set up mobile homes," Reynolds said. "I would see him out in the community. The little girl was always at the store playing. She’d run from the house to the store and back and forth. You would always see her."