5 teens taken into custody, 3 guns seized at haunted house attraction in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Shots were fired at a haunted house attraction in Rowan County Saturday night.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to Reaper’s Realm Haunted House and Trail at 1610 Daugherty Rd., China Grove, NC in relation to the incident.

Deputies said there were multiple large and small groups of people that were fighting each other, and there were some shots fired by people at the event.

Law enforcement units from multiple agencies in Rowan County, along with the NC SHP and Concord PD were requested to help restore order.

Deputies said they took 5 juveniles into custody during the incident and seized 3 handguns from the scene. Deputies said the parents of the juveniles will be contacted, and the juveniles will be charged and processed through the juvenile court system.

Deputies also said a silver Dodge Ram that left the scene had occupants that are suspected to have fired a number of shots during the incident.

One person went to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim said he was initially unaware that he had a gunshot wound until he had left the Reaper’s Realm location, and that he must have got the wound as he was running away from the scene. Deputies said the victim was treated and released and gave only limited information about what happened.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.