BURLINGTON, N.C. — Shots were fired at a Burlington recreation center during a birthday party Saturday night, police confirm. According to the Burlington Police Department, the shooing happened at Thataways. The center was rented out for a teenage birthday party.

The party began at 6:00 pm. and reports of shots being fired were reported to police at 9:21 p.m. Once on scene, police found that many of those in attendance at the party were gone.

The shooting appears to be domestic, police say. No one was harmed in the incident.

Through the use of social media along with parks and recreation staff, police were able to pick up the party attendees. The investigation is ongoing.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter