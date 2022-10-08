1 person taken to hospital after being shot in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. — A person was shot in Trinity on Saturday, officials said.
Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived at Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road in Trinity at 11:06 a.m. to find a person had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
