Crime

1 person taken to hospital after being shot in Trinity

Police said the victim is in stable condition.
TRINITY, N.C. —  A person was shot in Trinity on Saturday, officials said.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived at Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road in Trinity at 11:06 a.m. to find a person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

