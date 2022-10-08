1 person taken to hospital after being shot in Trinity

Police said the victim is in stable condition.

TRINITY, N.C. — A person was shot in Trinity on Saturday, officials said.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived at Roy Farlow Road and Archdale Road in Trinity at 11:06 a.m. to find a person had been shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.