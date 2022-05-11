x
Crime

Shots fired at a gathering in Winston-Salem, at least two people hurt

Police say one victim was followed to a police substation, before suspects fired shots into his vehicle.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a shooting at a large gathering. 

Officers responded to a reported shooting at 4715 Indiana Avenue Tuesday around 7:13 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that several shots were fired during a large gathering. 

Police say that's when 19-year-old Dangelo Lavalais left in a car and was pursued by a second car. Dangelo drove to the District One Police Substation where the suspects shot into his vehicle and drove away. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Officer say during the same time frame, a second shooting victim who came from the large gathering on 4715 Indiana Avenue arrived at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

The investigation is in the preliminary stages and is still active.

