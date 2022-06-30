Shots fired at Burlington family gathering, deputies say

Deputies said two people were shooting at each other on Albert Jeffries Road in Burlington

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies said they got a call about gunshots during a family gathering on Albert Jeffries Road in Burlington Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were told that a black Camaro left the scene going towards N.C. Highway 49. The car was later seen in the 1500 block of N. NC 49 near Green Level, where they discovered it to have a bullet hole.

Witnesses said that two people were shooting at each other. They were identified as Kendrick Eugene Sellars, Jr. and Brandon Marcel Bryant.

Bryant was found later in a gray Honda Pilot which also had a bullet hole.

Deputies arrested Bryant and took him to the Alamance County Detention Center. Sellars turned himself in the same day.

They were both charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony possession of firearm by felon with a $40,000 bond.