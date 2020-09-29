1 person in custody, 2 on the run after High Point officer nearly shot in face

Police said it started with an investigation of car break-ins on Pondhaven Drive.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. We have crews at the scene. Keep checking back for updates.

At least one person is in custody and police are searching for two more after a person fired a shot at an officer.

According to a release from the High Point Police Department, officers were called to Pondhaven Drive around 5:30 a.m. about car break-ins in progress.

An officer drove up to an Audi sedan, that was later determined to be stolen. The officer knocked on the driver's side window and asked the driver to roll down the window. The driver refused.

Police said the person in the driver's seat opened the door and fired a gun and barely missed the officer's face. The officer went back to his patrol car and returned fire, the report said.

Police said another car pulled up to the scene, picked up the driver of the Audi, and left.

Police are on the scene investigating now.

Police said due to the span of the crime scene, neighbors in the Meadow Creek subdivision that reside on Cant well Court and west will not be able to leave the neighborhood until the scene is cleared. Residents will be able to leave through the south exit of Kelso Drive and Pondhaven Drive from the 1500 blocks east to Johnson Street.

Nearly the entire neighborhood of Meadowcreek in High Point has been put on lockdown after a car occupant shot at an officer. Follow @WFMY for info as we learn more! pic.twitter.com/lOLBMMfYQz — Manning Franks (@ManningWFMY) September 29, 2020

Officials said several cars were broken into over the night.