Gun fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem

Police are looking for the person responsible for firing a gun near a school bus on Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Shots were fired near a school bus in Winston-Salem Thursday, according to police.

No students were injured and the bus was not hit.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said it happened near the intersection of Waterbury Street and Glascoe Street.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Stay with WFMY News 2 with updates about this story.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.