Man shot dead on Summertree Lane in Greensboro; investigation continues

Greensboro police confirmed that a 21-year-old died after being shot Sunday night. There is no information on the suspect as of right now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Larry Damonta Little, 21, died after being shot on Summertree Lane in Greensboro.

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Greensboro police are investigating following a shots fired call Sunday night.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

