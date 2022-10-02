Man shot dead on Summertree Lane in Greensboro; investigation continues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Larry Damonta Little, 21, died after being shot on Summertree Lane in Greensboro.
There is no information on the suspect at this time.
Greensboro police are investigating following a shots fired call Sunday night.
WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information.
Stay with us for the latest updates.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.