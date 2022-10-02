x
Crime

Man shot dead on Summertree Lane in Greensboro; investigation continues

Greensboro police confirmed that a 21-year-old died after being shot Sunday night. There is no information on the suspect as of right now.
Credit: Daniel - stock.adobe.com
Police lights at night in the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Larry Damonta Little, 21, died after being shot on Summertree Lane in Greensboro. 

There is no information on the suspect at this time.

Greensboro police are investigating following a shots fired call Sunday night.

WFMY News 2 is working to confirm more information.

Stay with us for the latest updates.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

