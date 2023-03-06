x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Shots fired during chase with Forsyth County deputies

North Peacehaven Road closed after driver shoots at three deputies during traffic stop
Credit: TheaDesign - stock.adobe.com

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Three Forsyth County deputies were shot at during a traffic stop on US 421 near North Peace Haven Road, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. 

The shooting led to a chase through the county, and ended with a crash where a deputy and the suspect are injured. 

This happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. 

US 421 at North Peace Haven Road is closed while deputies are actively investigating the incident. 

Deputies said they attempted to pull the driver over for a traffic stop on Lewisville-Clemmons Road exiting onto U.S. 421 Southbound but, the driver refused to stop, and a chase started. 

During the pursuit, the driver shot multiple times at the police cars. EMS responded. 

Stay with us for updates as this is a developing story. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Davidson County Sheriff's Office shows off new body scanner

Before You Leave, Check This Out