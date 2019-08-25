GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers with the Greensboro Police Department (GPD) are investigating a reported shooting outside of the Wendy's fast food restaurant on Gate City Boulevard near South Josephine Boyd St.

The incident happened Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Officers say they are looking for one to two suspects. They're asking people to avoid the area.

About a dozen police officers from GPD and the University of North Carolina Greensboro Police were in the Wendy's parking lot Saturday night.

A section of the parking lot was surrounded by crime scene tape, and a silver car there had two bullet holes in the rear passenger window.

In a post on Facebook, UNC Greensboro urged people to evacuate the area or find a safe place after shots were fired.

"Shots Fired in the area of Mother's Tucker off campus," UNG Greensboro wrote. "If you’re already at that location, find a safe place and stay there until further information is provided -- evacuate the area immediately. All others must avoid the area. Police are on the scene. Updates will be provided as soon as possible.

Call Greensboro Crime Stoppers if you know anything that could help in the investigation: 336-373-1000.

This is a developing story, please check online, Facebook and @WFMY on Twitter for upates.

