THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Davidson County Sheriff's Office are investigating an attempted robbery of a sweepstakes business in Thomasville.

It happened early Wednesday morning at The Little Fish House on National Highway.

Deputies say shots were fired, and the business' front glass door was busted.

Investigators say no one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

TRENDING ON WFMY NEWS 2

Flames Shoot Through Roof of T.G.I. Fridays at Hanes Mall

Accused Murderer's Mother on SUV Attack at Gas Station: 'Oh God! I'm So Sorry, I'm So Sorry, I'm Numb'

Rockingham County, 7th Highest Opioid Overdose Rate in NC, Gets First Opioid Treatment Center