Shots fired in Greensboro on Province Spring Circle, officials say

According to Greensboro police, multiple people were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday after multiple people were shot and taken to the hospital following a shots fired call, according to investigators.

According to Greensboro police, a call came in just before 6 p.m. from a caller on Fulton Street.

School officials tweeted Sunday, police determined things were safe following the call.

The shooting happened at 801 Province Spring Circle near UNCG, according to school officials.

Spartan Alert! Police have determined there is no longer a safety concern in the area. Please resume normal activities at this time. — UNCG (@UNCG) June 27, 2021

“If at this location remain in a safe place and follow directions of police on scene,” the school tweeted out Sunday.

Spartan Alert! SHOTS FIRED 801 PROVINCE SPRING CIRCLE is ongoing. If at this location remain in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene. — UNCG (@UNCG) June 27, 2021

Police said the scene is still active as of 6:50 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said there is no word on exactly how many people were shot, or what led up to the shooting. Police also have no suspect information at this time. This is a developing story.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.