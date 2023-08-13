Shots fired into 3 homes on Glenville Drive, deputies said

This is an ongoing investigation.

WHITSETT, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office confirmed there was shots fired into three homes in Whitsett on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Shots were allegedly fired into 6612 Glenville Drive and 6614 Glenville Drive. The address of the third home is not confirmed.

Deputies said there are no suspects or injuries reported.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

