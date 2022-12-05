x
Crime

Shots fired into a car with 5-year-old inside

The shooting happened on Caldwell Street early Sunday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said someone shot into a car with a small child in it over the weekend. No one has been arrested. 

The shooting happened Sunday at 2 a.m. along the 1400 block of Caldwell Street. 

Police said an adult and a 5-year-old were inside the vehicle when someone fired shots into it.

A Greensboro police captain didn't have information on whether the child or the adult were hurt. 

Investigators don't know if the shooting was random or a targeted drive-by. 

The suspect is still at large. 

If you have information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. 

