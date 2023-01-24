Deputies searching for information about attempted murder suspect in Caswell Co.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office is looking for the person or people responsible for firing shots into a home on Mineral Springs Road.

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Someone opened fire in a home in Caswell County Monday night, according to deputies.

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on Mineral Springs Road in the Pelham community. A driver fired multiple shots and sped off.

A husband and wife were inside the home during the shooting.

No one was injured.

Investigators say there may be multiple shooters.

If anyone has any information on this incident you are asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 336-694-2555 or Caswell County Crime Stoppers at 336-694-5199.

