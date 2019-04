HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two apartments were shot into Friday night in High Point.

According to the High Point Police Department, the incident happened at Ambassador Court apartments located at 2501 Ambassador court.

No one was hurt or injured in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users