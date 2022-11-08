Shots fired into home and car in Graham

Police said the car was occupied during the shooting.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Gun shots were fired into a home and car in Graham.

Graham police arrived at West Whitsett Street at 9:21 p.m. Monday to find suspects had fired gun shots into a home and an occupied car.

The suspects drove away from the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information related to this incident, call Graham Police Department via Burlington/Graham Communications at 336-229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.

