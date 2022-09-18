x
Police determine Spring Garden Street safe after report of shots fired

Police have determined there is no longer a safety concern to the area as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday
Credit: Andrew - stock.adobe.com

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Police have determined there is no longer a safety concern to the area as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday

UNC-Greensboro tweeted Sunday that shots were fired near Spring Garden Street in Greensboro.

School officials later tweeted there is no longer a safety concern in the area. Officials said you may continue resuming normal activities.

Officials were warning those in the Spring Garden Street to stay in a safe place and follow the directions of police on scene.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

