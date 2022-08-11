Greensboro police investigating shots fired near Patio Place

Police are on the scene investigating a shooting off Phillips Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple police are on the scene of a shooting in Greensboro.

Officers said it happened near Patio Place off Phillips Avenue around 6:09 p.m.

WFMY News 2 crews on the scene said a crime scene van just arrived at the neighborhood.

This story is developing.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.