Siler City man arrested in Burlington Family Dollar armed robbery, police say

Burlington police say 29-year-old David Black Jr. was arrested after robbing a Family Dollar on East Webb Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Siler City man was arrested Friday after Burlington police say he robbed a business last Monday.

Burlington police said the Family Dollar on East Webb Avenue was robbed around 12:15 p.m. on April 10.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Detectives said 29-year-old David Black Jr. walked into the store and stole an unknown amount of cash out of the register. No one was injured during the robbery.

After an investigation, officers were able to develop probable cause to charge Black with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

With the assistance of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office, authorities took Black into custody without incident. Black is currently confined in jail under a $50,000 secure bond.

The Burlington Police Department is seeking anyone with additional information about this investigation. Please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.