DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Davidson County man.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said David Richard Butler, 72, could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen leaving Hanes Automotive on South NC Highway 150. He was driving a white 2003 Mercedes Benz Model E320 with license plate number: DAS9223

He was last seen wearing a Polo red shirt with white/blue stripes on it with Khaki Pants with Grey slip-on shoes.

If you have any information call at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.

