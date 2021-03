According to Winston-Salem police, Nautica Williams was last seen on Rhue Road. Police describe her as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a teen.

Investigators said Nautica Tracyona Williams was last seen on Rhue Road.

Police describe Williams as 5 foot 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and dark brown hair that is about 3 to 4 inches long.

According to police, she was last seen wearing black basketball shorts.