REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing man.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 87-year-old, Vester Houston Pyrtle who was last seen Wednesday night around 7:00 pm at 122 Stone Street in Reidsville. He was wearing a blue plaid shirt, blue jeans, and a ball cap. He weighs about 170 lbs, and is 5' foot 10'' inches tall. Deputies said he could be walking in the area.

If you have any information call the Rockingham County Sheriff's office at 336-634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at 336-349-9683.