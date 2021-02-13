x
Silver Alert issued for missing Davidson Co. 14-year-old girl

14-year-old Savannah Grace Childress was reported missing on Thursday.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Davidson County teenager.

Savannah Grace Childress was reported missing on Thursday. She was last seen in the area of Canaan Church Road in Denton.

Childress could be suffering from a cognitive impairment. She was last seen wearing a yellow Mickey Mouse hoodie. She is 5’6’’ tall and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105 or the non-emergency communications line at 336-249-0131.

