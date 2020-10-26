Have you seen this woman? Police search for 21-year-old Greensboro woman

A silver alert was issued Monday for Chyann Julianna Busche.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are searching for a missing woman.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Busche could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on 16th Street wearing a red and orange Fil-a jacket, blue jeans and flip flops.

Busche is described by police as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with green eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

