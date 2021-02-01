Have you seen this missing man? Police search for 36-year-old Winston-Salem man

A silver alert was issued Friday for Michael Marley. Officials say Marley is endangered and may suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing man.

A silver alert was issued Friday for Michael Marley.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Marley could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen on Medical Center Boulevard. Officials said Marley was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, brown jeans, and white and red Reebok shoes.

Marley is described by police as white, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with blue eyes and long brown hair.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

