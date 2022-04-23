Silver alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man

According to investigators, Deshemia Larmont Kimbrough was last seen on Shattalon Drive.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Law enforcement agencies were not able to provide a photo of Deshemia Larmont Kimbrough at the initial time of publication.

Winston-Salem police are searching for a man.

According to investigators, 48-year-old Deshemia Larmont Kimbrough was last seen on Shattalon Drive.

Police describe Kimbrough as bald, 6 foot 2 inches tall, with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black wind breaker. Investigators said Kimbrough may suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

If you have any information about Kimbrough’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.

