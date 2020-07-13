Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

A silver alert was issued Monday for Penny Richardson Brewster.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing woman.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Brewster could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen in the area of Glade View Court in Winston-Salem. She’s wearing a Long black dress with horizontal colored stripes (pink, yellow, green, blue) and sandals.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-773-7700.

