Have you seen this missing woman? Police search for 22-year-old Winston-Salem woman

A silver alert was issued Tuesday for Shari Nichole Cameron.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing woman.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Cameron could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen on Hanes Mall Boulevard. Officials said Cameron was last seen wearing a blue, orange and pine tie-dye shirt, blue capri jeans and light blue crocs.

Cameron is described by police as black, 5 feet 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair that is cut short.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 773-7700.