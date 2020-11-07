x
Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

A silver alert was issued Friday night for Vera Kay McLawhorn.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for a missing woman. 

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said McLawhorn could have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen in the area of Waltrude Lane in Winston-Salem. She’s wearing a black t-shirt and white flower print shorts.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 336-773-7700.

