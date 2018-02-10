RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- A silver alert has been issued for 39-year-old Dahan Mabe Hollifield.

Hollifield was last seen on Carlyle Street in Winston-Salem wearing a Black shirt and Black pants.

Hollifield is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Dahan Mabe Hollifield is urged to call the Winston Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or 911.

