Mom, son missing after car breaks down on I-85 NB in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman and her son who were both last seen on I-85 NB after her vehicle became disabled.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, 42-year-old Nenna Williford is about 5'3" with brown shoulder-length hair. Her direction of travel is unknown. Officials confirm Williford's son, Tyson Williford, was with her and is also registered as missing.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8500.