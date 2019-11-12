RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Randolph County man.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said Jimmy Reed Davis, 67, could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He was last seen walking away from the Randolph County Jail after signing himself out. He’s wearing a red and black plaid shirt, black pants, white socks, and black bedroom shoes. He is 5’8’’ tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blue eyes and short gray hair.

If you have any information call 336-318-6927.

