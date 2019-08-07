FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County business owner says he is out tens of thousands of dollars after he said his storage unit was broken into.

Aaron Hahn said thieves took his all his work equipment from his unit – but he said he’s not alone, claiming they also broke into dozens of other storage units at the facility.

Hahn said he’s worked to grow his lawn business, Planet Green, from a small job to a big operation over the years. But now, the single dad of two boys said he’s at a crossroad.

“My children don’t understand that dad may not have a business,” he explained to 11Alive’s Nick Sturdivant. “Or, if I do continue my business, it’s going to be an uphill battle for many, many years.”

Crooked Creek Storage in Alpharetta is where he’s stored his equipment for three years. But Friday morning when he arrived to pick it up to start his day, he got an unwelcomed surprise.

“I almost fell to my knees,” Hahn recalled. “I teared up and started crying.”

Hahn said he saw the deadbolt on his unit cut and everything inside gone. He said between lawn mowers, blowers and other equipment, he’s out $40,000. But he believes he wasn’t alone in being targeted.

“I started walking around the facility, and then I noticed everyone down the line – all their padlocks were all broken,” he said.

He claims 55 units were broken into. 11Alive saw surveillance cameras at the gated facility.

Hahn, along with Crooked Creek Storage said detectives told them they caught a U-Haul truck on video around the time it happened.

“I totally believe that the people that did this definitely had been watching this establishment,” Hahn said.

11Alive spoke with the owner of Crooked Creek Storage, who said they are working with deputies to patrol the area more. Also, they are upgrading their surveillance cameras.

But Crooked Creek is not alone. Since last year, 11Alive has covered several similar stories across metro Atlanta. Our sister station in Louisville, Kentucky, WHAS did a similar story last year.

Their suggestion – stay away from pad locks, because they are often targets. Also, check on your lock frequently to make sure it hasn’t been tampered with. They suggested using round locks. Hahn has this suggestion, too.

“Anybody that stores expensive equipment at a storage facility, I don’t care if it has 100 cameras, I highly recommend getting insurance, because you could end being in a situation like me,” he urged.

11Alive reached out to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office regarding the break-ins, but did not get a response this holiday weekend.

