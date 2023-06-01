x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: 9-year-old Oklahoma boy fatally stabbed by sister, 12

Police say the girl awoke a parent and said she had stabbed her brother.

More Videos

TULSA, Okla. — Police in Tulsa say a 9-year-old boy has been stabbed to death by his 12-year-old sister.

Police said in a statement Friday that officers were called to a home in south Tulsa late Thursday and that the boy was taken to a hospital where he died. 

Police say the girl awoke a parent and said she had stabbed her brother. 

A police spokesperson has not responded to a phone call from The Associated Press seeking comment. 

Police have not provided a motive. The girl is in juvenile custody.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.

Before You Leave, Check This Out