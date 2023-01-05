UPDATE | $50,000 reward offered for inmate that escaped Virginia jail

The United States Department of Justice said Alder Marin-Sotelo's sister bought the 'getaway car' in High Point.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

RALEIGH, N.C. — UPDATE: The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, per the Federal Beauro of Investigation.

The suspect who's accused of killing Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd allegedly received help from his sister to escape from a Virginia jail, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Our Raleigh CBS affiliate WNCN obtained a criminal complaint for the suspect’s sister for supplying a getaway car to help the inmate escape.

The DOJ said on Monday, a co-conspirator was interviewed by investigators and told them that they met Adriana Marin-Sotelo at Palacious Automotive in High Point and received the red Mustang. Investigators said Adriana bought the vehicle for $3,000 and brought a paper license plate to place on the vehicle.

The warrant was signed by United States Magistrate Judge L. Patrick Auld on Tuesday.

According to jail records, Adriana was being held under a federal hold in the Guilford County Jail under no bond. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said she has since been released to the Feds.

WNCN previously reported Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville, Virginia, early Sunday morning. He remains on the loose.

Marin-Sotelo was being held after pleading guilty in December 2022 to unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal immigrant.

He was charged with murder after Byrd was shot and killed on Aug. 11, 2022, on Battle Bride and Auburn Knightdale roads.

WNCN received a criminal complaint from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael C. Moore filed the complaint for an arrest warrant stating that Marin-Sotelo escaped from custody on Sunday.

The complaint states that at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, Marin-Sotelo was seen on video surveillance cameras climbing over the fence of the Virginia jail and escaping.

The FBI released images of a 2000s red or burgundy Ford Mustang that was believed to be driven during Marin-Sotelo’s escape.

Piedmont Regional Jail staff confirmed that Marin-Sotelo was no longer present at the facility and that he was not released by the facility.

The warrant was signed by United States Magistrate Judge Mark R. Colombell.

The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office said Marin-Sotelo remains at large. They ask if anyone sees him, call 911.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.