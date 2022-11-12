Skeletal remains found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a skeleton was found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem Saturday.
Investigators responded to Buxton Street regarding a death investigation when the skeletal remains were found.
Winston-Salem police say they will work with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office on the investigation.
If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
