x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Skeletal remains found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem

The remains were found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem Saturday.
Credit: WFMY / Daniel Crews

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a skeleton was found on Buxton Street in Winston-Salem Saturday.

Investigators responded to Buxton Street regarding a death investigation when the skeletal remains were found.

Winston-Salem police say they will work with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office on the investigation.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

More Videos

In Other News

Security scanner company discusses success stories of new technology

Before You Leave, Check This Out