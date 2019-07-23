HOLIDAY, Fla. — In an apparently ill-fated attempt to have sex, a Florida woman is accused of grabbing her husband in his privates with so much force, he ended up falling to the floor.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday at the couple's Holiday home, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Anastacia Tasch, 44, walked over to her sleeping husband "without provocation or permission" and grabbed his genitals, the arrest report reads.

She grabbed with such force, her husband "crumpled" over and had difficulty walking, the arrest report adds.

Tasch admitted to grabbing her husband without consent in an attempt to have sex, deputies said.

She was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. Tasch is in jail on a $1,500 bond.

