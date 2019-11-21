TAR HEEL, N.C. — Bladen County Sheriff's Investigators say a man opened fire at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel on Thursday morning. Deputies say two people were seriously injured.

WNCN reports deputies got a call about an active shooter at the plant around 12:15 a.m.

Several law enforcement officers responded to the scene and found two people with gunshot wounds in the administrative building.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jaquante Hakeem Williams, ran away from the scene. Deputies say Williams surrendered overnight without incident.

Life flight helicopters transported the two victims to Chapel Hill and New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Deputies charged Williams with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is being held in the Bladen County Jail under no bond.

Smithfield Foods employees have been allowed to return to work.

