SMYRNA, Ga. — A mother has been charged after her 11-year-old son went missing and was later found.

The Smyrna Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for Davion Prowse just around 1 a.m. Saturday after the 11-year-old left his home after an argument with his family. An urgent medical condition left authorities working against the clock to find him.

Authorities ultimately found Prowse safe and unharmed late Saturday morning, but later that evening, Smyrna Police said they would be charging the boy's 30-year-old mother, Jessica.

"As of this evening, the mother of the missing juvenile is being charged with: one count of felony false statements, one count of cruelty to children in the first degree, and two counts of reckless conduct," police announced.

Smyrna Police Department

Police aren't revealing much else in connection to the situation, citing the "sensitivity of the case." They did, however, thank the community and surrounding police departments for their assistance in what they are calling a "successful outcome" to the search.

Meanwhile, Jessica Prowse was issued a $20,000 bond.

