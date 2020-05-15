SNOW CAMP, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a separate investigation.

Alamance County deputies discovered a bunch of drugs after searching a Snow Camp home.

Deputies say they executed a search warrant on May 15 on a Quackenbush Road home. According to a press release, they found the following:

14.64 grams of methamphetamine

3.44 grams of heroin

Xanax and Clonazepam

8.9 grams of marijuana

$1200.00 in cash

They arrested 52-year-old Michael Hickox, 37-year-old Mollie Smith, 51-year-old Robert Shadle, 49-year-old Tia Gordon, and 31-year-old Jamie Couch. They're all facing various drug charges. Gordon did not receive a bond.

Guns, cocaine and cockfighting: Deputies arrest 14 people in sting

6 arrested in Ramseur drug ring bust

High Point heroin bust leads to arrest of alleged Randleman trafficker