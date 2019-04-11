ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Deputies say they've arrested the man they believe killed a woman and left her body on the side of the road.

Police had two warrants out for Juan Carolos Matomoro-Godoy. One for kidnapping and one for murder. He's been charged with the murder of Soledad Ortiz.



Her body was found back in mid-October on the side of an Asheboro road. Matomoro-Godoy is charged with 1 count of first-degree murder.



The Randolph County Sheriff's Office will have an update on the case today. Check on-air and right here online for the latest.

