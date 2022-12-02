Argument over money leads to son assaulting father in Alamance County

The father called deputies describing the objects that his son assaulted him with.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies responded to 911 call of an assault in the 5900 block of Snow Camp Road early Tuesday morning.

A man called saying his son punched him in the face and cut his head.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, identified by the victim and a witness to the incident, as 35-year-old Johnathan Wayne Andrews of the same residence.

The victim stated he was assaulted by his son's fist, a wooden table and a metal dog bowl. The victim also stated that while attempting to call 911, the suspect took the phone away from the victim.

Andrews was arrested and charged with felony assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and misdemeanor interfere with emergency communications.