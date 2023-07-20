Son charged, after shots fired at deputies during search in Greensboro, father arrested on drug charges, deputies say

Once inside the home, Guilford County deputies said they were approached by a 20-year-old who fired shots at them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A son and a father are in custody after shots were fired during a search in Greensboro Thursday, according to deputies.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they served a drug-related search warrant for a home on the 1300 block of Perga Court.

Deputies said they identified themselves as law enforcement before, during, and after they entered the home.

Once inside the home, deputies said they were approached by Amarion Mann, 20, who had a rifle.

Amarion Mann fired shots at deputies, and the deputies fired shots in return, deputies said.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said no one was struck during the shooting.

Amarion Mann was taken into custody without further incident, along with his father, Jequan Shontroy Mann, 39.

Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers launched a criminal and internal administrative investigation of the incident immediately as is protocol.

Both Amarion and Jequan Mann were taken to the Magistrate’s Office in Greensboro.

Amarion Mann was charged with the following:

Two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm

Two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

He is currently being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $252,500 secured bond.

Jequan Mann was charged with

Two counts of Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

He is currently being held at the Greensboro Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

